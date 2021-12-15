15 hours ago
FEATURE: Four tips for helping your kids with school

in Education / Features & Lifestyle December 15, 2021
school - funding schools - pupils exams GCSEs schools results tables

Finding the right approach to helping your kids with school is not easy, especially in the first few years.

You have to be patient and understanding and go out of your way to do research on various topics a lot of the time.

And in many cases, you’ll realise that your knowledge about school subjects is not as vast as you once thought it was.

More importantly, your kids will start to realise that too, and you have to be careful about the way this will impact their perception of you.

1. Get Involved with Teachers and Other Parents
One of the best things you can do to stay on top of your game when it comes to helping your kids with school is to involve yourself with their teachers and with other parents as much as you can.

This will help you get a more objective overview of how things are going at school, and it will also help you avoid some common issues with the kids.

In the long run, it will also establish more trust between everyone, as you’ll be able to share information with other parents and stay in touch with them on a regular basis about the way your kids and theirs are doing at school.

2. Teach Them to Manage Their Time
One common mistake many parents make when it comes to this, is that they focus too much on helping kids with the actual subject material, instead of focusing on more abstract skills like time management and discipline.

This is crucial, because this is the perfect time for a child to learn these concepts and start applying them to themselves.

The longer you take to address this, the more difficult it will be in the long run.

And this is not an easy conversation to have in the first place.

There are also various practice tests that can help your kids figure out how to tackle such tasks on their own time, and it’s a good idea to get them started with those as early as possible.

3. Explain Why Education Matters
While we’re on the topic of more abstract ideas, it’s a good idea to explain to your kids why exactly this is all so important in the first place, and why they should pay attention at school.

Going with the vague explanation of “it’s what you need to succeed in life” won’t go very far.

You need to set some actual examples, and that will take some difficult conversations.

This is something you should prepare for in advance and be as patient as possible when approaching it.

4. Encourage Extracurricular Activities
Extracurricular activities aren’t just great for building up your kids’ profiles on paper – they also bring some real benefits to the table in terms of building discipline and helping broaden your kids’ horizons.

It can be difficult to find something that will keep them interested for long enough though, especially when they’re still young.

That’s why you should prepare to put a lot of time and effort into this, and also get ready for some disappointments when it turns out that your kids aren’t as interested in specific subjects as you might have thought.

But keep going until you find something that gets them excited – it will be worth the effort.

As time goes by and they grow up, you’ll find additional opportunities to help them out with their studies and push them in the right direction for their development.

It’s important to seize those opportunities and take full advantage of them, because they are going to be somewhat rare.

As long as you’re determined to help your kids succeed though, all it takes is finding the time to sit down with them and go over some of their materials together.

