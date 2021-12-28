Plan unveiled for “park and ride” at Burford lights, Nantwich

Developers are looking at open a new “park and ride” with filling station on land next to the A51 Burford crossing near Nantwich.

A “scoping opinion” application has been submitted for the proposed petrol filling station, coffee outlet

and 50-bay park ‘n’ ride with EV charging.

It would be on land between the A51 and Burford traffic lights junction with the B4531 Chester Road, in Acton. (pictured).

A scoping opinion report to Cheshire East Council states: “The proposed petrol filling station is intended to serve HGV traffic as well as other vehicles which travel this section of the A51.

“Pre-pandemic TRICS data confirms 15,000 vehicle movements daily.

“This section of the A51 is the major HGV route from Junction 16 of the M6 motorway to the Holyhead ferry terminal to Dublin.

“The proposed petrol filling station would include a national branded convenience store to serve passing traffic and the people of Acton and other outlying settlements.”

The no. 84 bus runs an hourly service linking Crewe and Chester via Nantwich and Acton.

Proposers believe the “park and ride” would provide a service for people wishing to visit Crewe or Chester.

“It would be particularly suited to those people not living on the 84 bus route, who would be able to drive to the Park n Ride to embark the bus,” says the report.

“In this way the proposed development would serve to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road to contribute to the local authority’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

“EV charging points would be provided at the Park ‘n’ Ride to further reduce the carbon-footprint.

“The proposed coffee outlet is a commercially symbiotic use with myriad custom, including as a convenient venue for informal business meetings and for people using the Park n Ride who have arrived prior to the arrival of the 84 bus; and especially in times of inclement weather.

“In terms of a future planning application, we envisage submitting the PFS and coffee outlet in outline, chiefly because PFS business models are undergoing a transition as society moves towards the greater use of electric vehicles.

“The operators we are in consultation with would themselves take the proposed development through reserved matters.

“The Park ‘n’ Ride would have very beneficial effects for the wider community and would be submitted in detail to ensure its delivery.”

Acton, Henhull and Edleston Parish Council say they were not consulted about the plan during the initial consultation stage.

Council chair Daniel Evans said: “The documentation states there are no neighbours listed.

“Yet it is obvious from the aerial photograph contained in the scoping request that there are neighbouring properties.

“We fail to understand why this Parish Council or the Ward Councillor was not contacted and consulted.

“We request that all further information in connection with this scoping opinion and potential application is notified to Acton Edleston and Henhull Parish Council.”

Find out more about the ‘scoping opinion’ application on the CEC planning portal here.

(image courtesy of Google Maps)