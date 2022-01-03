Willaston woman’s stamps donation appeal for bone cancer charity

A Willaston woman is appealing for help to collect postage stamps as part of a life-saving bone cancer campaign, writes Jonathan White.

Mags Rogers wants residents to donate their postage stamps to help fund the work of Bone Cancer Research Trust via their “Bone Cancer Stamp Appeal”.

She started the appeal in memory of a young relative who died of bone cancer.

Mags (pictured) said: “I started raising funds after my twin brother lost his nephew, Jude, aged 12, to bone cancer three years ago.

“I have also undertaken a 100km dog walk for the Bone Cancer Trust.

“Every stamp donated helps.”

Any type of stamp is acceptable, whether new or used, first or second class, foreign, first day covers, horizon labels or part of a larger collection or album.

Residents are asked to carefully cut stamps from envelopes or packages, leaving a 1cm border around the edge.

1kg of stamps helps fund 1 hour of research to help stamp out bone cancer.

Stamps can be donated throughout the year via the “Willaston book box” former telephone kiosk on Wistaston Road and at 32 Coppice Road, Willaston CW5 6QA.

Bone Cancer Research Trust is the leading charity dedicated to saving lives and fighting primary bone cancer through research, information, awareness and support.

For further information, email Mags at [email protected] or visit https://www.bcrt.org.uk/stamps