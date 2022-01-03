Wrenbury District Model Railway Club postpones Open event

The Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club has been forced to postpone its Open Doors event for a second time due to Covid.

The original event was planned for 2020 at Sainsbury’s in Whitchurch and was re-arranged for February 18-19 2022.

But organisers have agreed to postpone the event again due to uncertainty over current and future pandemic restrictions

The free to enter event will involve club members running a variety of gauges of layouts owned by both the members and the club.

A club spokesperson said: “We were planning to reschedule the event for the 18th and 19th of February 2022 hoping that Covid would be a distant memory.

“That is clearly not the case and rather than organise an event that might not have the attendance to justify the time and effort involved but could also be considered a health risk to everyone attending, a decision and has been made to postpone yet again.

“Club members were planning to display much more than they had available in 2020, as they were able to resume their regular Wednesday evening meetings in the Wrenbury Village hall in May 2021, while observing

Covid protocols.

“In addition to enhancing existing layouts and constructing more portable boards they acquired five new members.

“The club has the opportunity to attend more events in 2022 – Covid permitting and now are seeking a commercial sponsor to assist them with the acquisition of a purpose-built trailer to keep their boards and equipment safe in transit.”

When the new date has been fixed an announcement will be made as soon as possible.

More details on the club can be found here.