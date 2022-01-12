Nantwich Town gain vital league victory over Gainsborough

Nantwich Town came from behind to earn a crucial victory over Gainsborough as they look to save themselves from a relegation battle.
The Dabbers, who started last night second from bottom, grabbed all three points thanks two second half goals from Joe Malkin and Dan Cockerline.
It looked like another gloomy home result was on the cards as early as the fifth minute when the visitors went in front.
Bradley Grayson fired home from close range after a corner was flicked on towards goal with the Nantwich defence static.
Cockerline went close to levelling a few minutes later, but was foiled by the Trinity keeper when one on one.
Nantwich worked their way back into the game after being rocked by the early strike by Gainsborough.
Seven minutes after the restart, Nantwich went even closer when Cockerline met Devine’s cross and crashed a header against the bar.
The rebound fell to Sean Cooke but he could only steer his shot wide.
Finally on 55 minutes, Nantwich were level.
Cooke’s in swinging corner was met by Malkin who’s header was well saved, but Bourne reacted first to the rebound to drill home from close range.
Then in 70th minute, Cockerline was played through on goal and despite a linesman’s flag he played to the whistle while defenders stopped and went through to slot home.
Robbins should have made it 3-1 on 74 minutes but fired over when clean through inside the box.
The vital three points moves Nantwich to third from bottom above Grantham Town and Witton Albion.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
