Car trapped under Nantwich level crossing barrier

A motorist who tried to drive over a level crossing in Nantwich as the barriers closed ended up wedged underneath.

Stunned onlookers and other motorists watched in horror as these images show the unnamed Mercedes driver stuck close to the railway line.

No one was injured in the incident last night (January 25) which could have been so much worse.

It also caused major delays on rail services of up to three hours.

Police were called out to remove the barrier, but confirmed today no one was arrested.

It caused delays for almost an hour.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.38pm on Tuesday 25 January police were called to reports of a collision on London Road, Nantwich.

“Officers attended the scene and found that a grey Mercedes C220 had collided with the barrier at the railway crossing.

“There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made.

“Police were able to lift the barrier off the vehicle and the road was cleared by 7.25pm.”

Network Rail, who control level crossings, issue regular warnings to motorists amid a series of dangerous incidents each year.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re aware a car struck a level crossing barrier on London Road, Nantwich, yesterday evening.

“Our teams attended the site, alongside Cheshire Constabulary and British Transport Police.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt but this incident caused severe train delays of more than three hours – leading to the cancellation of three passenger services.

“We urge road users to always adhere to the warning signs and traffic light systems that are in place to keep them safe at level crossings.

“You’ll only ever wait a couple of minutes for a train to pass, so our message is simple: be patient and don’t risk lives.”

For more advice visit here.

(images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)