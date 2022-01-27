Wybunbury Delves Primary and Wickes team up for outdoor play area

Staff and pupils at Wybunbury Delves Primary have been given a play areas boost by Crewe-based Wickes.

The store has donated paint and equipment to help freshen up the village school’s play area later this year.

The donations were part of the Wickes Community Programme.

It aims to support local groups and organisations by providing products to help them with essential maintenance, renovation or complete new projects.

Wybunbury Delves will use the products to revamp and refresh their outdoor play area which was in need of some TLC.

And the Wickes Crewe team stepped in to donate a huge paints to inject a much needed splash of colour to the area, along with varnishes and paint brushes to ensure the project was completed to perfection.

The works will be taking place over the school holidays ready for the children to come back in September, and will include the painting of walls, floors and sheds.

Mrs Chester, Wybunbury Delves Primary School headteacher, said: “We are thrilled with the donation from Wickes, which has helped us to bring the outdoor garden and play area for our pupils back to life after such a long time since it received a lick of paint.

“We’re very excited to welcome students, current and new, to our new-look outdoor space as we’re sure it will enrich their break times.

“We hope to work with Wickes Crewe in future, and its Community Programme scheme will be highly appreciated through the local area.”

Wickes Crewe Store Manager, Caroline Ludgate said: “It’s been great to see the school’s play area be brought back to a vibrant and exciting space for children to enjoy, and we welcome any local community group to get in touch to see if we can help with their next project.”