Pensioner from Crewe jailed for 12 years for sex offences against children

in Crime / Human Interest / News February 9, 2022
David Palin - sex offences against children

A 74-year-old man from Crewe has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of a string of sex offences against victims under the age of 13.

David Palin (pictured) was sentenced at Chester Crown Court following a week-long trial.

He was found guilty of 17 counts of child sex offences.

The offences began in the early 1970s when he was in his 20s through to 2004.

There were three victims who were under 13 and younger at the time of the abuse.

One of the victims came forward in 2002 but the investigation was closed.

However, when two further victims came forward in 2017 the case was reopened and a complex and lengthy investigation began.

He was then charged in 2020 with 15 charges of child sex offences – a further two were added at a later date.

DC Lindsay Wooffitt said: “Palin’s actions have traumatised the women who were young girls at the time.

“He took advantage of their families trust in him – the consequences of which have been devastating for them as they tried to negotiate life after their abuse and live with the psychological wounds that such abuse inflicts on a person.

“What he did to these women is abhorrent and I’m pleased that after this complex investigation we were able to put forward a compelling case that resulted in his conviction.

“I’d like to commend these three women for their bravery in coming forward to give evidence and relive what was a harrowing time in their young lives.

“They were supported throughout and I hope that the conviction will help them in some way, and encourage others to come forward if they have been a victim of abuse, no matter how long ago it happened.”

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)

