FEATURE: Planning a girls’ weekend away in Manchester

Manchester is one of the best locations in the country for a weekend away with a group of like-minded women.

Whether you’re looking for a more relaxed sightseeing trip, or you’d prefer to see what the nightlife has to offer, or even a little bit of both, there’s plenty to like about the city.

Travel & Accommodation

The best part, arguably, is that you can get to Manchester from just about anywhere in the UK; it’s got excellent transport links via both train and the nearby M6, and it’s pretty centralised, too.

For the best possible deal, you can book your train tickets as a group, in advance. Shop around to see what’s available.

If you’re taking a group into the city, you might get several people insured on a single car so that you’re not heaping driving duties onto just one person.

You’ll obviously need to be MOT’d and insured before you can do this, but this is easier than ever these days.

You can check your MOT status online, and book your MOT online, too.

Brunch Spots

Manchester has a whole slew of great places to grab a bite during the morning.

Blanchflower

You’ll find Blanchflower right in the middle of Altrincham. The menu is vibrant and diverse, and always changing – meaning that there’s going to be a dish there to please just about everyone. Whether you prefer avocado toast, or a bacon sandwich, be sure to check it out!

Ezra & Gil

In the Northern Quarter you’ll find this charming little cafe, which boasts an extensive drinks and food menu.

Federal

You’ll find Federal in the Northern Quarter, and in Deansgate. Brunch here is served all day, and breakfast before midday.

They aim for ‘the best quality coffee, the best tasting brunch and the best possible customer service in all of Manchester’ – which is difficult to argue with.

Clubs and Bars in Manchester

If you’ve come to the city for its nightlife, then you’re unlikely to leave disappointed.

Liv

Club Liv is among the city’s most popular venues in Manchester, with a terrace bar, swanky booths, and a raised DJ booth.

Hidden

This is an arts-venue and club, open two nights a week. There are four unique rooms to explore, making this a little bit different from what you might expect.

Boujee

This bar pretends to be a bit posher than it really is (which is, after all, what the word ‘boujee’ means).

That means you’ll be able to enjoy swanky cocktails and sushi without spending a fortune!

Alcotraz

This bar has a prison-style gimmick. If you’ve ever wanted to get drunk in a cell block, then this is your chance.

You’ll need to book in advance – so make sure you get it done ahead of your trip!

(Manchester at night – pic by Richard Heyes under creative commons licence)