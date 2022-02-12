Wistaston Scouts present £2,300 to Royal British Legion

Wistaston Scouts have presented a fund-raising cheque for nearly £2,300 to the Royal British Legion thanks to their eye-catching “Ribbon of Poppies” cascade, writes Jonathan White.

The 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group put together the 70ft structure for Remembrance Day, with silhouetted soldiers

It was on display for three weeks in November 2021 at St Mary’s Church on Church Lane in Wistaston.

The cascade was set up and erected for the village by Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Leaders.

It consisted of more than 5,000 plastic bottle ends, donated by Scouts and members of the public, which were all been painted red, to reassemble a poppy, before being attached onto metal wire mesh.

It was the third consecutive year Wistaston Scout Group has displayed an outdoor Remembrance Day poppy cascade, following their 25ft installation outside their Scout Centre in 2019 and Wistaston Memorial Hall in 2020.

The cheque was presented by Phil Spencer (Chairman, Wistaston Scout Group), at their Scout Centre in Wistaston, to Jan McKeown (Nantwich & District Poppy Appeal Organiser) and Philip Reade (Chairman, Nantwich & District Branch).

In return the Scout Group received a signed Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding efforts in supporting The Royal British Legion from The Royal British Legion 2021 Poppy Appeal.

Jan McKeown, Nantwich & District Poppy Appeal Organiser, said: “The installation completed by the Scout Group has been truly inspirational.

“We are so grateful for the money raised for the Poppy Appeal as this will help so much towards our being able to continue the much-needed support we provide to both past and present servicemen and their families.

“In addition, however the installation has brought so much pride to the community of Wistaston and the knowledge that with Scouts, like these in Wistaston, Remembrance and what it signifies will not be forgotten.”

John Bennett, Group Scout Leader from the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, said: “We were delighted by the reception our ‘ribbon of poppies’ display got within the local community and is testament to the hard work of everybody involved in the group for making it possible.

“Raising over £2,000 for The RBL too will no doubt help them to continue the amazing work they do in supporting our veterans and their families.

“Thank you to everyone who donated.”

The Royal British Legion has been supporting Service men and women, ex-serving personnel and their families since 1921 and marked its 100th anniversary in 2021.

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

Wistaston Scout Group started in 1958 and currently has 95 young people and 30 leaders & helpers.