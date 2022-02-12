1 day ago
Wistaston tennis tournament held in memory of club stalwarts

in Other sports / Sport February 12, 2022
Jonathan White (centre) with The Wistaston Cup and members of each team (1)

A new annual tennis tournament – The Wistaston Cup – was held at Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club in memory of two club stalwarts Alan Jones and John White.

The Wistaston Cup is a round-robin format involving two teams of eight players, with four matches over four rounds.

Points are awarded for each set/match won.

And in its inaugural year, The Wistaston Cup, after several months and 16 matches was a draw, as “Team Alan Jones” and “Team John White” both reached the winning line of 48 points.

The Wistaston Cup was purchased by Jonathan White, youngest son of John White, who presented it to both teams in a ceremony.

The presentation ceremony was preceded by a club night attended by several members.

The Wistaston Cup was set up by George Raiswell, 21, who is a WJTC committee member and Wistaston A team captain in the Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

Alan Jones

Alan Jones

Alan Jones died in July 2021, aged 88.

He was a dedicated tennis coach from Wistaston who helped WJTC youngsters and club regulars develop their skills.

He served as a county coach in Cheshire for many years, featured on the veterans circuit, including playing at Wimbledon, and he was still turning out on court well into his 80s.

The annual WJTC Junior tournaments have been renamed in memory of him.

John White died in July 2020, aged 80, from cancer.

He was a former WJTC Chairman, who in 1999 received a Lifetime Achievement Award from WJTC and in 2010 received Honorary Life Membership from WJTC in appreciation of his Outstanding Service to the Club from its foundation on 16th June 1979.

John White

John White

In 1980, Wistonians Frank Tew and John White purchased a trophy – known as the ‘Tew-White Cup’ – which, to this day, is presented to the WJTC Men’s Singles winner.

Prior to and during his retirement from the education sector, John White was also Secretary of the South & Mid Cheshire Tennis League for over thirty years.

In 2011, John received the Honorary County Colours from the Cheshire Lawn Tennis Association for his long-standing services to the South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

In 2021 the annual Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League Presentation Day was renamed the ‘John White Presentation Day’ in his honour.

George Raiswell, The Wistaston Cup organiser, said: “I grew up being taught by both Alan Jones and John White!

“They got me into the game of tennis from the age of 7.

“I’m glad we have something set up to remember them both.”

For further information on WJTC visit their Facebook page or phone 01270 560471.

(Words and images courtesy of Jonathan White)

The Wistaston Cup organiser George Raiswell with the trophy (1)

The Wistaston Cup organiser George Raiswell with the trophy

