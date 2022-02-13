Horrific weather, unplayable pitches and officials walking off because of verbal abuse are just some of the talking points from the latest round of Crewe Regional Sunday League fixtures.
Despite the heavy rain over last two days, only one game was postponed before kick off.
George & Dragon, who have a substantial number of matches still to play, had their fixture against NHB switched from Winsford to Bunbury, but the pitch there was unplayable.
In the Premier Division, league leaders The Lions beat Broadhurst FC 3-0, thanks to goals from Danny May, Caine Mellor and Josh Clarke.
Broadhurst FC had their goalkeeper sent off in the first half for a rash challenge.
The game between Talbot and Raven Salvador (pictured above) was abandoned with 15 minutes remaining, with the referee saying he was unwilling to take any more abuse from the home side.
Talbot were down to nine men at that point, having had two players sent off.
Raven Salvador were 1-2 ahead with goals from Robsan Osman and Josh Wynne. Liam Whittaker scored again for Talbot.
The game between Cheshire Cheese and Willaston White Star was switched from Wheelock to Willaston as the Wheelock pitch was unfit.
Willaston won an entertaining game 4-2, after being 1-0 behind with goals from Pawel Abramowicz, Lukasz Synowicz, Dan Harrison and Adam Pountain.
Two of their goals were penalties. Ben Reddock netted both goals for Cheshire Cheese.
Faddiley had signed two new players during the week and were off to the best possible start with each player scoring within two minutes of the kick off.
Chris Boulter scored after just 16 seconds, and James Emerton made it 2-0 in the second minute.
However, two goals from Joel Hind made it 2-2 at half time, and the same player went on to complete his hat-trick and give the visitors a 2-3 victory.
In Division One, Audlem just shaded an exciting game against Sandbach Town, winning 5-4.
Defender Sam Mason put the home side ahead after 10 minutes when he netted from close range following a corner kick, and the other Audlem marksmen were Nick Gregory, Seb Burrow Dan Rooney and Andrew Betteley.
Goalkeeper Jack Sehne appeared as a goalscorer for Sandbach Town, along with Lewis Barker, Joe Macdonald and Jack Townsend.
The game ended in controversy, with the referee blowing for full time moments before Sandbach Town netted what would have been an equalising goal.
Ruskin Park battled hard against White Horse, who continued their decent form of late with a 2-5 win.
Dean Rockcliffe and Michael Smith netted for Ruskin Park, with the White Horse marksmen being George Botham (2), Tom Royle, Sean Simcock and Louis Everall.
Winsford Over kept up the pressure on Audlem and Cooper Buckley with an emphatic 9-3 win over Princes Feathers.
Surprisingly, they only had two scorers, with Tom Stanton netting five and Will Igoe four.
Bob Langley got two goals for Princes Feathers, with their other goal coming from Ethan Stockall.
Nantwich Pirates and Leighton shared six goals on Barony Park.
The visitors were 1-2 ahead at half time, but the game ended at 3-3.
Anthony Broadhurst, Sam Cadwallader and Mikey Truan netted for The Pirates, with the Leighton scorers being Lewis Ralphs, Jake Foster and Reece Quinn.
C & N Utd. beat JS Bailey 1-6, with new signing Tom Boyers and Tim Morris both netting twice.
Joe Bell and Jack Cope were also on target, with Justin Manini scoring the JS Bailey goal.
Betley travelled to Biddulph for their semi- final tie in the Staffs.
FA TB Williamson Cup against Moorlands Athletic, and they won in extra time after a highly eventful match.
The home side were 4-0 up after 30 minutes, before a Danny Lavalette goal gave Betley just a glimmer of hope at half time.
Two goals from Keiron Duckers made it 4-3, but when the home side made it 5-3 after 85 minutes, it looked all over for Betley.
However, they scored twice through Cobi Bateman and Pete Williams to take the match into extra time, during which Keiron Duckers completed his hat trick to give the Regional League side a remarkable victory.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
