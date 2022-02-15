Nantwich Food Festival unveils Celebrity Chefs booked for 2022

Nantwich Food Festival is definitely going ahead this year after a two year gap due to Covid, organisers have confirmed.

And today they revealed two of the celebrity chefs who will appear at the festival between September 2-4.

Festival chef organiser Linda Martin said: “The Civic Hall will be buzzing this year with all the great Chef demonstrations.

“Nantwich Food Festival is unique in providing such high quality entertainment free to visitors.

“So I am thrilled to confirm a start to the wonderful line-up of Celebrity Chefs who will be demonstrating this year.”

Returning for 2022 is Rosemary Shrager, renowned for her many TV appearances, including Cooking with the Stars and the Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Rosemary (pictured, above) endeared herself to the nation when she took part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, where she proved she could cook just about anything, anywhere.

Rosemary will be demonstrating on Festival Saturday.

Sean Wilson was so popular with Festival goers in 2018 and 2019, organisers have booked him for this year on Festival Sunday.

He starred as Martin Platt on Coronation Street for many years, but he has also been a serious self-taught cook for over 30 years.

His followers will know of his entertaining style while creating innovative recipes.

He is equally happy creating everything from fine dining through to more rustic, heritage and provincial style dishes.

His many TV appearances include: ITV’s This Morning, Who’s Doing the Dishes?, The Wright Stuff, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Celebrity Masterchef, Farmer’s Country Showdown, and Channel 4’s What’s Cooking?

The Festival is organised and run by volunteers, and organisers are appealing for more to come forward.

Anyone interested to help contact Ana Martins, the Festival Volunteer coordinator on [email protected]estival.co.uk