Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid today (February 16) officially opened a new two-storey accident and emergency department at Leighton Hospital.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Leighton, secured Government funding last year to reconfigure and expand emergency care services.

The new modular building, next to the site’s existing A&E department, covers 4,000m2 and allows clinicians to treat more patients with a 50% increase in the number of beds and cubicles.

The building includes a dedicated paediatric unit, specially decorated by a local artist, mental health assessment rooms and a bereavement suite, as well as the additional treatment rooms.

There will also be offices and staff facilities on the first floor.

James Sumner, Chief Executive of the Mid Cheshire Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to Leighton today, at a time when we are investing in enhanced hospital services for our local community.

“The purpose-built A&E ensures a bigger, better and safer environment for both patients and staff.

“A&E attendance has increased across the country in recent years, so this provides an excellent opportunity to meet the needs of our growing population of 300,000.”

Dr David Matthews, Clinical Director of Emergency Care, added: “The NHS has been tested to the maximum by a combination of higher patient attendances, the Coronavirus pandemic and the annual winter pressures.

“This facility is really exciting for the Trust – it has been carefully designed to allow for the clear separation of children and adults in a modern, welcoming environment that will greatly improve the patient experience.”

In addition to the new A&E, the Trust has also invested in increased capacity for the Critical Care Unit at Leighton, with the number of available beds rising from 14 to 18 from last month.