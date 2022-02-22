Families expected to flock to Reaseheath lambing weekends

Reaseheath College will open its Nantwich campus to the public in March for its popular lambing and zoo weekends.

The events will be held on March 5-6 and March 12-13 and will include a farmers’ market and children’s fun activities.

Visitors will also be encouraged to join in Reaseheath’s centenary celebrations.

Tickets, which must be booked and paid for in advance, cover entry to both lambing and to the zoo. There will be no entry at the gate.

The lambing and zoo weekends have been a major draw to the college over the past 25 years, with many visitors returning from as far away as Merseyside and Derbyshire to meet the newborns and hopefully to experience a live birth.

The events were held online last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s stars will be a new flock of Highlander sheep which were introduced to the college farm this autumn.

There are 341 ewes due to give birth over the two weekends in spacious accommodation on main campus, with 637 lambs expected including two sets of quads and 67 sets of triplets.

Reaseheath’s Mini Zoo, which is one of the best at any educational institution in the country, will also be open to the public.

The zoo houses over 1,000 animals including meerkats, lemurs, a tapir, otters, birds of prey, companion animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Activities will include face painting and educational talks by Reaseheath’s zoo keepers.

Shepherd Anthony Baggaley is in charge of the lambing flock helped by a rota of Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture students who are gaining practical experience in the lambing sheds.

Anthony said: “Lambing is traditionally the first sign of spring and this event is always very popular.

“Our visitors really enjoy the experience, with the added attractions of visiting our zoo and buying fresh local produce from the farmers’ market.

“Although it’s an incredibly busy time of year, having our lambing pens full of healthy newborns is very rewarding and is testament to all the hard work we’ve put in over the past few months to prepare the flock.”

A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) costs £25 and there are other alternatives.

Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm.

There will be several food outlets on campus serving hot and cold meals, snacks and drinks.

As Reaseheath is a cashless campus only card payments will be accepted. Car parking is free.

The college postcode is CW5 6DF. If arriving by car, please access the event via Main Entrance 1.

Please note:

• This event is not suitable for expectant ladies

• Dogs are not permitted

• Please wear suitable footwear

Find out more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing

Watch the video, below: