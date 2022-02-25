READER’S LETTER: CEC Leader “berated” residents at Budget meeting

Dear Editor,

We had an interesting meeting at Cheshire East Council (24/2/22) when the members were called to debate and discuss the budget for 2022/23.

Sadly, the first hurdle we had to cross was the unpleasant behaviour of the leader, Cllr Sam Corcoran, as he berated the residents who attended to speak at question time.

He couldn’t hide his frustration at being asked challenging questions and so responded in a dismissive and insulting manner.

I will and I have called out poor behaviour within my own group, but I despair of having to call out the behaviour of the Leader of our Council, again.

As Leader it is inevitable residents will bring their complaints to you and as Leader you are obliged to treat each complainant with respect and courtesy.

Especially when they are a guest at our Cheshire East Council meeting and courageous enough to speak out in a room of almost 100 strangers.

The Conservative Group were unable to support the budget on the basis that the increase to council tax is not necessary and is unduly punitive to the residents who need the greatest assistance.

These are the residents whose income is “just enough”. Just enough to pay their bills but too much to receive support from the benefit system. This group of “Middle Englanders” are the backbone of our communities.

They pay their income tax, their national insurance, their council tax, and their utilities and if there’s anything left over, they donate to their local brownies, church fates and cottage hospitals.

These are the people who will be hit hardest by a rise in council tax.

The budget papers inform us Cllr Corcoran has accrued a “smoothing fund” of £8million. The rise in council tax will achieve £2.2million.

The demand from the Conservative Group was simple, use the smoothing fund to supplement the council tax receipts and help those of us on the middle/lower incomes to continue to manage.

Invest the smoothing fund in services to support the taxpayer, take the money from your “back pocket” and support our residents as we recover from the pandemic.

And, a word to the wise, it might just be too soon to defund The Brighter Futures Customer Experience program as I fear there was no good experience for our residents at Council.

Yours

Cllr Mrs Elizabeth Wardlaw

Cheshire East Council

Odd Rode Ward