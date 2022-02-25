Wrenbury and District Model Railway Club back on track

A long-awaited Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club event is to go ahead in May – more than two years after it was first postponed!

The club had planned an Open Doors event in the Tithe Barn in the grounds of Sainsbury’s store in Whitchurch in spring 2020.

But a series of postponements caused by Covid pandemic meant it could not go ahead, including one for February 18-19.

Now the event has finally been given the go-ahead and will take place on Friday May 6 from 5pm-8pm and Saturday May 7 from 10am-4.30pm.

The event will be free to enter and subject to any Covid restrictions in place at the time.

To open the Saturday session at 10am someone “with authority” will be present, the Whitchurch lady who shot to fame during lockdown Zoom meetings – Jackie Weaver.

Club members are planning to display more than they had available in 2020, as they were able to resume regular Wednesday meetings in Wrenbury Village hall in May 2021, while observing Covid protocols.

As well as enhancing existing layouts and constructing more portable boards they acquired five new members plus a 009 gauge layout.

The club has the chance to attend even more events in 2022 – Covid permitting.

Members are seeking a commercial sponsor to help purchase a purpose-built trailer to keep boards and equipment safe in transit.