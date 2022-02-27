READER’S LETTER: Balancing the Budget – time for a wider view

Dear Editor,

So the Cheshire East Council budget has now been set, a complex document that will bill residents another 2.99% council tax and describes which services will be delivered.

But the legal obligation of councils to deliver a balanced budget, inevitably results in the annual ‘turbulence’ of councillor, accountancy and political opinion as experienced this week.

Of course money is tight. Adult and children’s social care is desperately pressured and infrastructure needs investment.

It’s great news that after three years of minimal highways investment (just £4.7m), by the Labour-Independent Coalition, the Conservative amendment to front-load £19m of highways capital investment over the next three years was accepted; funded by prudent borrowing and extra Government New Homes Bonus funding.

It won’t ‘mend the whole system’, but will provide significant level 2 and 3 road repairs that will last years rather than a few weeks.

Liberal Democrats brought a second, ‘friendly’ amendment, because S106 funding for an important road crossing in Alsager had been removed from the Budget.

How regrettable therefore, that Council Leader Sam Corcoran chose to publicly chastise the Lib-Dem Leader for legitimately seeking clarity on a budget issue of significant importance to residents.

Finally, it’s recognised that ALL Cheshire East residents are experiencing rising bills.

A further 2.99% Council Tax rises (on top of last year’s maximum 4.99% rises), will impact most on those only just coping (the most vulnerable will be able to claim Council Tax Support).

Conservative proposals to reduce Council Tax by 1% (£2.4m) were rejected first on a constitutional technicality and secondly because such a reduction would require a reworking of non-social care finances.

We are used to this administration’s selective memory when blaming National Government for pretty much everything (despite all Covid costs having been met by Government, with residual Covid Grant monies still available and over £300m provided to support the CE business economy).

But let’s not forget, this administration established a new ‘MTFS’ Reserve in 2019, referred to as the ‘smoothing’ fund, to ease budget variations over the life of the budget. It currently holds nearly £8m.

Last year’s maximal Council Tax rises have added nearly £12m to the base budget year on year, £7m was saved by the move to home working during last year’s lock down and CEC received an additional, unexpected £6.2m from the December’s Government Settlement.

Councils have a duty to respect the public purse and this administration needs to understand the difference between taking from residents because they can and what will be indirectly saved if, quite simply, we protect residents by not taking too much.

Cllr Janet Clowes

Conservative Group Leader

Cheshire East Council