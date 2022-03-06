3 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn vital win over Whitby to ease relegation fears

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport March 6, 2022
Full-time - Dabbers captain and goal scorer celebrates victory (1)

Nantwich Town secured a vital 1-0 win at home to Whitby as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

It’s two wins in two for the Dabbers which leaves them in 18th place, six points above drop zone.

A looping Joel Stair header on 63 minutes was enough to earn victory over a Whitby side chasing a play-off spot in Northern Premier League.

Whitby almost took the lead in the first few minutes when Fewster raced through but Gould pulled off a fine stop to deny him.

The hosts then settled well, Dan Cockerline thought he’d given the Dabbers the lead on 12 minutes but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Then Sean Cooke slid in Cockerline, who could only fire over the bar.

First-half - Dan Cockerline 'goal' is ruled out for a foul on the Whitby keeper (1)

First-half – Cockerline goal ruled out

Just before the break Jamie Morgan sent a shot arrowing towards the top corner which was well saved by Bland in the Whitby nets.

Nantwich’s defence stood up well to early second half pressure from Whitby.

Then the crucial breakthrough came on 63 minutes from a corner earned by Bell who’s shot was turned behind by Bland.

The corner found Stair who headed down into the ground and it looped over the head of Bland and into the net.

A few minutes later, Bickerstaff almost made it 2-0 when he latched on to a goal kick and got the wrong side of the defender but blasted wide.

On 85 minutes Nantwich went close again, this time a Thommy Montefiori shot was blocked, and his second effort fizzed across the face of goal but Cockerline was unable to turn it home.

Appeals for a penalty were waved away by the officials.

And despite possession for Whitby in the final few minutes, they were unable to break through and Nantwich held on for a vital and deserved three points.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

v Whitby - Second-half - Nantwich goal - Joel Stair heads the corner into the ground and looping over the keeper! (1)

Nantwich goal – Joel Stair heads the corner into the ground and looping over the keeper

Second-half - Nantwich goal - Joel Stair celebrates his goal with teammates (1)

Second-half v Whitby - Matt Bell wins the header (1)

Second-half – Matt Bell wins the header

First-half - Jacob Bickerstaff crosses the ball v Whitby

Bickerstaff crosses the ball

First-half - Akiel Raffie on the ball under pressure (1)

Akiel Raffie on the ball under pressure

