New wheelchair service facility opened in South Cheshire

A new wheelchair service centre has been opened in South Cheshire.

The service run by Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP) has opened at Infinity House in Crewe.

Previously located at Congleton War Memorial Hospital, the service provides initial and on-going assessment and prescription of manual and powered wheelchairs.

It specialises in seating, modifications, accessories, and pressure cushions for wheelchairs.

The new venue features two clinical rooms which include a multi-direction and bariatric specialist hoist, workshop area, waiting area and storage room.

Tony Mayer, Associate Director of CCICP, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer such an amazing purpose-built facility for patients across East and Central Cheshire.

“The wheelchair services team have always provided an excellent service and now they have the facilities to match their high standards.”

The workshop area will enable engineers to fix and modify a patient’s wheelchair to suit their needs and in addition, allows a quicker service for patients using the service.

Mary Foulerton, advanced clinical specialist for wheelchair services, said: “It is great to provide our patients with a smart, spacious and well kitted out facility.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the new location and have seen the benefit of patients using the extra space to test out equipment.

“Having a second clinic room also means we can have two clinics operating at one time thereby shortening service users’ waiting times.”

(Pic: L-R Mark Groves from Healthwatch Cheshire, Denise Frodsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at CCICP, Louise Barry, from Healthwatch Cheshire, Mary Foulerton, Advanced Clinical Specialist for Wheelchair Services, Jill Chaddock and Natalie Sproson from Wheelchair Services and Tony Mayer, Associate Director at CCICP)