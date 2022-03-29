FEATURE: Best horse race meetings near Nantwich in 2022

Nantwich benefits from being within easy reach of some of the most iconic racecourses in the UK.

With racecourses now very much open to the masses again, it’s a great opportunity for racing fans to start putting some of the biggest race meetings in their diaries for the coming year.

We don’t want you to miss a thing, which is why we’ve put together a guide to the most popular race meetings within a short drive or train journey of the Nantwich area.

2022 Grand National – Aintree (9th April)

The Grand National is one of the few horse racing events that captures the imagination of sports fans across the UK.

It attracts a broad spectrum of betting offers, suitable for seasoned bettors with existing bookmaker accounts as well as betting novices needing to sign up with a bookie for the first time.

As a matter of fact, the Grand National attracts a global audience, with its heritage since 1839 making it one of the most romantic jump races on the planet.

It’s difficult to beat the atmosphere of being at Aintree on Grand National day.

There are still hospitality tickets available if you want to get a piece of the action, with the cheaper Festival Zone tickets now sold out.

Boodles May Festival TOTE Chester Cup Day – Chester (6th May)

The iconic Chester Cup is one of the headline race meetings at Chester Racecourse.

Chester Cup day is the culmination of the Boodles May Festival.

This flat handicap race dates back to 1824, when it was originally known as the Tradesmen’s Cup.

It is open to four-year-olds and above, attracting the biggest jockeys in flat racing, including the likes of Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy.

Tickets to enter the Dee Stand start from just £16, with the Tattersalls Enclosure available from £40 per ticket.

The Winning Post and entrance to the County Long Room have both been sold out, although the Champagne Garden is a decadent option to enjoy the day with family or friends.

Swinton Hurdle Day – Haydock Park (7th May)

Haydock’s Swinton Hurdle Day is the only race meeting in British horseracing which fuses jump and flat racing.

The headline race on the card is the Grade Three Swinton Handicap Hurdle.

It is another great opportunity to watch hot prospects, with past winners going on to great things.

2018’s winner Silver Streak has developed into a Grade One talent.

There’s also impressive flat racing to be had, with the Listed Spring Trophy Stakes ensuring there’s something for all racing fans here.

Ticketed enclosures start from just £20, with hospitality packages beginning from £140 per person.

The Spring Meeting – Bangor-on-Dee (24th May)

Bangor’s Spring Meeting is a sure-fire sign that spring is on its way.

There’s nothing better than a day in the North Wales sunshine at Bangor-on-Dee.

The Spring Meeting is a great place for National Hunt talent-spotters, with this card regularly featuring some of the hottest prospects in steeplechasing.

It’s dirt cheap to get through the turnstiles of the Spring Meeting too. Advanced tickets start from just £7.

Alternatively, from £17 you can get access to the pre-Parade, Parade Ring and Winner’s Enclosure, as well as impressive home straight views.

The Matthew Clark Summer Festival – Chester (25th June)

The Saturday summer race days at Chester Racecourse are some of the best in the north-west of England.

This historic racecourse brings plenty of dynamism and atmosphere, attracting spectators from across north-west England and Wales.

With a few months away from the action, you can still book tickets for the best view of the action.

The award-winning Restaurant 1539 offers magnificent panoramic views of the race circuit.

Ladies’ Day – Bangor-on-Dee (29th July)

Scheduled in the heart of Bangor’s summer racing season, Ladies’ Day is an annual attraction that encourages the best-dressed females in the north-west of England and north Wales to flock to Bangor-on-Dee.

Advanced tickets for Ladies’ Day start from just £7, which is great value for groups of friends.

You can also get tickets for the Paddock or Wynnstay, while the hospitality packages can add a sense of grandeur to the day, with a choice of two on-site restaurants to savour.

The Summer Meeting – Bangor-on-Dee (23rd August)

Bangor’s Summer Race Day is another highlight on the racing calendar in the north-west.

Attracting families and groups of friends, the Summer Meeting features a host of competitive Grade Three and Four races, with the Handicap Chase proving the headline race of the meeting.

For just £7 you can get entry into the Open Course, which is a family-friendly enclosure.

The Paddock Enclosure is available from only £17, while both the Wynnstay Restaurant and Paddock Restaurant are available with hospitality packages starting from £55 and £95 per person.

