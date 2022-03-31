8 hours ago
Britain in Bloom – Wistaston wins two awards

in Village News / Wistaston March 31, 2022
Wistaston in Bloom 2021 - Church Lane flowerbed (1) (1)

Wistaston has won at the ‘Britain in Bloom’ (North West) 2021 awards for the third year in succession, writes Jonathan White.

Wistaston in Bloom won a ‘Gold Award 2021 in the Town Category’ and Wistaston Conservation Group won a ‘2021 It’s Your Neighbourhood Award of Level 5 – Outstanding’ for the Joey the Swan parkland in Wistaston.

Bill and Helen Heath, from Wistaston in Bloom, received the certificates for both awards, on behalf of the village, from Bernard Pendleton, Chairman, Britain in Bloom North West, at a ceremony at Northwich Memorial Court.

No judging took place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bill Heath, Secretary of Wistaston in Bloom, said: “Members of the Bloom Group, the Wistaston Conservation Group, Parish Council, Park Ranger, Jim Dentith from Crewe Road Nurseries, together with residents, all played their part in winning these prestigious awards.

“We hope to keep up the standard and win a fourth Gold Award in 2022.”
Group photo - Wistaston in Bloom

North West in Bloom is the voluntary regional organisation that administers the Britain in Bloom competition in Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, and is one of the 18 regions and Nations that comprise Britain in Bloom.

Britain in Bloom is one of the longest running environmental competitions in the UK.

Each year it grows in size and importance and involves more people, groups and organisations within the community.

Since 1964, communities from across the North West have demonstrated their ability to create and maintain attractive environments that benefit residents and visitors alike.

(Pics by Jonathan White)

Wistaston in Bloom team
Wistaston in Bloom team
Wistaston Conservation Group (1)
Wistaston Conservation Group
