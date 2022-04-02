Millfields Primary “very special place” say Ofsted inspectors

Millfields Primary School in Nantwich has been hailed as a “very special place” by Ofsted during a recent inspection.

The school and nursey, off Marsh Lane, was given an overall “Good” rating after the inspection visited in January.

Inspectors in their report said children felt safe and happy in school and that they enjoy coming to school as teachers make learning fun.

Ofsted spent time talking to parents and carers and noted that the 238-pupil school is “a very special place with genuine and caring staff”.

The school’s “ambitious curriculum” was highlighted which “builds on what pupils already know”.

And the school’s children were said to “apply themselves well and try hard to do their best”.

Rob Parish, headteacher at Millfields, said: “We regard this report a real team effort between the pupils, staff, governors and parents.

“I am incredibly proud not only of the work that was done throughout the pandemic in supporting key workers in school and with home learning by staff, but also by their drive to develop the curriculum further to ensure we keep progressing as a school.

“Our children have also been incredible throughout the last two years and have shown a real desire to learn during remote learning and since returning and I know Millfields will continue to thrive as we move forwards.”

