CEC to make 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments

Cheshire East Council bosses say they will make nearly 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments having been allocated £19.2m from the government.

The council is setting up two schemes for the £150 rebate.

Scheme one is for households in council tax bands A to D (with some exceptions, such as empty properties).

This includes properties that are valued in band E that qualify for the disabled band reduction scheme.

Scheme two is a discretionary scheme aimed at households in council tax bands E to H, where the taxpayer is in receipt of council tax support or income related benefits.

Residents who may be eligible are urged to sign-up to pay their council tax by direct debit as they are likely to receive the rebate sooner.

Households in council tax bands E to H are urged to consider reviewing if they are eligible for income support benefits and council tax support as circumstances may have changed.

Visit the council tax section on Cheshire East Council’s website and select “council tax support for low-income families”.

Cllr Amanda Stott, chair of Cheshire East Council’s finance sub-committee, said: “Our staff are working really hard to process these rebates and are setting up two schemes to help residents as quickly as they can.

“The distribution of our allocation from government is not simple.

“There are complexities with the government guidance, as well as with the number of payments needing to be made in Cheshire East.

“Where we hold direct debit details for residents, we will be sending the £150 rebate straight into bank accounts.

“We are, therefore, encouraging any residents who can, to sign up for a direct debit as the quickest and easiest way to pay council tax and receive the energy rebate.”

Direct debits can be set up by visiting www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/counciltax and selecting ‘pay council tax’.

It takes at least 14 days for a direct debit to be set up and rebate payments will be made after the first direct debit has been collected.

Residents unable to pay by direct debit, or don’t need to as they receive 100% reductions to their bills, will need to provide evidence of bank account details, if they believe they qualify for either scheme.

An online form will be published onto CEC website in early May 2022.

Once the form is ready, it will be available at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/counciltax under ‘council tax energy rebate £150’.

A full list of eligibility criteria can be found on the page.

Qualifying residents are urged not to duplicate applying for the rebate, by signing up for a direct debit and filling out the online form, as this could create delays.

Residents who are direct debit customers and believe they are eligible for schemes one or two, will not need to take any action.

However, those direct debit customers whose bank details do not match the name on their council tax bill, will be invited to fill in the online form.

CEC says first rebate payments should be issued later in April, with more made in the summer.