Fund-raising Spring concert taking place at Acton Church

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ will take place on Saturday May 7 at St Mary’s Church in Acton in aid of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who will perform the best of Cole Porter and Lerner & Loewe among others.

A third of the profits from the concert will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal).

The Disasters Emergency Committee brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270 624135 or 07731 800663.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “During these challenging times, it is really good to pull together as a community. It will be a lovely evening – Acton Operatic Society always give a fabulous performance.”

(words and images courtesy of Jonathan White)