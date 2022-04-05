14 hours ago
CEC to make 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments
3 days ago
George & Dragon retain 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday league
3 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Scarborough for five home wins in a row
4 days ago
Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations
4 days ago
Nantwich man who died in crash during police pursuit named
Fund-raising Spring concert taking place at Acton Church

in Acton / Village News April 5, 2022
St Mary's Acton - Spring Evening Concert - Sat 7 May 2022 - poster (1)

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ will take place on Saturday May 7 at St Mary’s Church in Acton in aid of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who will perform the best of Cole Porter and Lerner & Loewe among others.

A third of the profits from the concert will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal).

The Disasters Emergency Committee brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270 624135 or 07731 800663.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “During these challenging times, it is really good to pull together as a community. It will be a lovely evening – Acton Operatic Society always give a fabulous performance.”

(words and images courtesy of Jonathan White)

