Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes returns after pandemic gap

Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes returns to the village of Wybunbury on Saturday June 11 after a three-year break due to the pandemic, writes Jonathan White.

The family friendly event is organised primarily by the Wybunbury Tower Preservation Trust and opens at 1pm with the pie rolling from 3pm.

The participant whose pie rolls furthest down the hill from The Swan Inn pub on Main Road will pick up a trophy and the coveted ‘Champion Pie-roller title for 2022’.

It is a tradition dating back more than 200 years and sees villagers making their own fig pies to a unique recipe.

Recipes/entry forms and ingredients are available from Wybunbury Post Office (Main Rd, Wybunbury CW5 7LY) = £3.00 before the day, £4 on the day.

The event also includes live entertainment, refreshments, Tower tours, Grand Raffle and various market stalls.

Proceeds from several of the stalls will go to village charities and groups.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wybunburyfigpie