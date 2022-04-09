13 hours ago
Appeal for witnesses after vandals smash Nantwich shop front
18 hours ago
Four officers at CEC paid more than £100,000, according to TPA report
18 hours ago
Crewe man jailed for vicious assault in victim’s own home
2 days ago
Highways works programme unveiled for 2022-23 in Cheshire East
2 days ago
Food lover whets appetites with new Nantwich food event
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe man jailed for vicious assault in victim’s own home

in Crime / News April 9, 2022
John Healey - jailed - attacked victim in own home

A man who seriously assaulted a vulnerable man in his own home in Crewe has been jailed.

John Healey, 43, of no fixed address but of Crewe, had been staying at the victim’s address when on October 5 last year between 2pm and 3pm, he came down stairs and punched the victim, who suffers with severe COPD, four times to the face before he blacked out.

It was the next day when the victim made a call to his mother to ask to stay with her rather than live in his own home.

The victim did not turn up at his mother’s address when he said he would, so she contacted police.

Officers attended the address on Wednesday October 6 and found the victim with severe swelling and bruising to the right side of his face with his right eye bruised and partially closed.

The victim disclosed to officers how Healey had punched and head-butted him.

He was also complaining of further pains to his head so officers took him to hospital where he was triaged and transferred to Royal Stoke Hospital.

He suffered a seizure and later, medics discovered a blood clot on his brain.

He underwent surgery and had to have part of his skull removed as a result of the injuries caused by Healey.

The victim has no other memory of the incident until he woke up at hospital.

Healey was arrested and subsequently charged with section 20 assault.

He has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after being found guilty at trial. He was also handed a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Laura Hall said: “The victim in this case will have to life the rest of his life dealing with the impact of the injuries that Healey inflicted.

“It does not bear thinking about what the outcome of Healey’s actions could have been.

“In questioning, Healey denied causing the injuries and made the victim relive the whole horrendous ordeal once again at court by refusing to plead guilty despite the catalogue of evidence put towards him.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to the courts for the sentence handed down to Healey and I hope that the sentence will bring some small comfort in the knowledge justice has been served and Healey is behind bars.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings