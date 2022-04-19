FEATURE: Things nobody tells you about moving house (and how to deal with them)

Find out about the things nobody tells you about moving house so you can be prepared and go into this tricky life event with open eyes.

If you are moving house it is better to know the truth about what will happen so that you can prepare accordingly.

It’s going to be a rocky ride, but with the honesty below you stand a much better chance of navigating this tricky time with less stress overall.

Here are the things nobody tells you about moving house, and how to deal with them:

It’s Stressful

It doesn’t matter how much you do to prepare for your move, it will be stressful.

You can make lists, you can label everything, you can hire a pet sitter – it all helps but it won’t stop the process being stressed.

The good news is that once you accept a small amount of stress is going to happen, you stop fighting it and you go through the experience to get to the other side.

And there is a lovely, new home, freshly moved other side that will come soon enough.

Things Go Wrong

Things will go wrong. Estate agents will mess up, people will be late, things will get broken.

The best thing you can do is relax and be in a problem solving mindset.

The more flexible and fluid you are, the easier any hurdles will be jumped or moved around without causing the whole plan to fall apart.

Self Storage Is Very Helpful

Self storage is handy as it provides a middle ground for you to use to move your things to when the boxes are packed and you want to clear your house slowly.

Self storage is also handy for clearing your house to put it on the market, or when you want to keep your new place clear whilst you renovate.

You Need MORE Tea

This.

You Need MORE Biscuits

Also this.

Packing Is Not A Last Minute Job

Leave yourself lots of time to pack because there will always be things you haven’t packed.

A drawer, a cupboard, the garden – it’s always the way.

The earlier you can get started the easier things will be on moving day.

Better to have one draw you forgot to unpack than an entire house to pack a week before the move.

The Kids Will Struggle

Children are really resilient but moving house can be challenging, especially if they loved their neighbours or they are very sensitive to their surroundings.

Visit your new area with them so they can get excited about what there is at this new location.

It is also a good idea to do things like preparing a special box with their toys and activities so that they will be distracted and busy during the inevitable times where you need to be focusing on other tasks during the day.

The Weather Could Be An Issue

There is no getting around it, the weather could well be a problem.

Snow, wind, rain, very hot sunshine – it could make things difficult.

If you pack your things well, keep some coats/ sunscreen, floor sheeting etc in an emergency box, though, you’re well prepared and able to handle whatever the forecast throws at you come moving day.

Moving Companies Aren’t Always Great

Sadly, moving companies can be a little unhelpful, rude or just not very good at their job.

The way to avoid this is to book your company nice and early and in advance of moving season so you don’t have to just hire anybody who is free.

You should also speak to multiple companies so you have a good insight into who is the best fit for you.

Lastly, make sure you and they are fully insured so even if things do get broken or end up in the wrong place, you have the cover to protect yourself against that financial damage.

You’re Ready To Move With Open Eyes

Moving house is difficult but with an honest idea of how it will go, plus handy services like budget self storage and plenty of tea and biscuits you can get it done quickly, and with minimal stress, ready to move forward and start making memories in your new house!

