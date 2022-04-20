1 day ago
Cold War Living History Weekend at Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 20, 2022
Aerial view of the Cold War Living History event (2) (1)

Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker near Nantwich took visitors back in time during a Cold War event over the Easter weekend, writes Jonathan White.

The Cold War Living History Weekend recreated what life was like either side of the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.

There were military camps and military vehicles outside the bunker with re-enactors, representing Western Bloc and Eastern Bloc countries, keeping a check on each other.

One of several exhibits to inspect was an RAF Jet Provost trainer aircraft cockpit.

Visitors could sit inside the cockpit and view the contents of an ejection seat which included a parachute, life raft, and survival supplies.

Cold War Weekend - A visitor sits inside the RAF Jet Provost trainer aircraft cockpit (1)
Visitor inside RAF Jet Provost trainer aircraft cockpit

The cockpit was positioned alongside Hack Green’s complete Jet Provost which is on long-term loan.

Inside the bunker there were troops patrolling the corridors and Malayan Emergency re-enactors.

The Soviet Spy Mouse Trail to find enemy spy mice in the bunker was popular with children.

The event was organised by Lucy Siebert, the museum director at Hack Green Nuclear Bunker.

£1 from every ticket sold will be given to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Hack Green is a 35,000 square foot underground bunker complex that was modernised in the 1950s as part of a vast secret radar network code named ‘ROTOR’.

It would have been the centre of regional government had nuclear war broken out.

The site was declassified in 1993.

For further information visit http://www.hackgreen.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/HGsecretbunker

Cold War Weekend - British Military Police re-enactor mans a checkpoint (1)

Cold War Weekend - Goulash - bunker cat enjoys a rest (1)
Goulash – the Secret Bunker cat enjoys a rest
