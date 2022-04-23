4 hours ago
Shavington residents win fight to stay in parish

in Shavington / Village News / Wybunbury April 23, 2022
parish - Shavington village sign (1)

Shavington residents have won their battle to remain in the Shavington-cum-Gresty parish boundary.

The Corporate Policy Committee of Cheshire East Council rejected a plan to potentially transfer an area south of Newcastle Road into the parish of Wybunbury.

Cllr Linda Buchanan, Councillor on Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council), said: “Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council worked hard to protect the parish boundary, having sought the views of residents within the parish via a survey.

“The majority of residents on Shavington Park who live within the parish of Shavington-Cum-Gresty stated that they identified with the parish of Shavington-cum-Gresty.

“When the result of the consultation was recently published, I was delighted the voice of the residents had been heard, including keeping the boundary through Shavington Park as it currently is, so that Shavington-cum-Gresty and Wybunbury residents could remain within their respective parishes.

“I thought this was the perfect outcome for the residents of both parishes.”

Cllr Sam Corcoran, Leader of Cheshire East Council and Chair of the Corporate Policy Committee, added: “Over the last few years the boundaries of towns and parishes across all of Cheshire East have been reviewed following the construction of new houses and new roads, changing some of the natural boundaries.

“Thank you to all those who have participated in the consultation on this important work including those from Shavington, whose views have been gathered and put forward strongly by their elected representatives on Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council.

“Their voices have been heard.”

