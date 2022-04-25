19 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: What was £3m spent on at Crewe Market Hall?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 25, 2022
Artist Impression of Crewe Market Hall

Dear Editor,
I used to have a butcher’s stall in Crewe Market Hall. It was a very busy market, inside and out.

Now Cheshire East have spent an unbelievable £3 MILLION to turn the Market Hall into a food and drinking hall.

What on earth was all that money spent on?

All they have done is gutted the middle part and refurbished (yet again) the stalls on the perimeter.

There is very little retail in there. It has been open for less than a year.

There are still six stalls vacant and some of the original tenants have already left because they can’t make it pay.

Cheshire East has the touch of death about them. Everything they touch…….

Also the outside maket traders have been spread around the town centre.

They are no longer outside the market hall (as they are in Nantwich).

This has resulted in a poorer and less vibrant outside market in Crewe as well.

What do people think of the new Market Hall and the spread out outside Market? Have you been? What do you think?

Will it bring people into the town? Nantwich Market has traders queuing up to get in there, inside and out.

It is a proper market, all retail, with all the sounds and smells you associate with a good market.

If Nantwich can do it, why not Crewe?

Why must Crewe always be left behind?

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

