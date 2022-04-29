15 hours ago
Consultation launched on new Shavington primary school

in Shavington / Village News April 29, 2022
primary school - parents fines for absent pupils - primary school pupils and SATs exams

Residents can have their say on plans for a new primary school in the Shavington area.

Cheshire East Council wants to build another new primary school in the borough to ease pressure on local places amid new housing developments.

An initial one-form entry school is proposed for the Shavington/Basford area, where 774 new homes are to be built to help meet the growing demand for housing in the area.

A four-week consultation has started.

Residents and all interested parties can comment on the proposal.

The consultation will close on Sunday May 22.

A public drop-in session will take place at Shavington Village Hall, Main Road, Shavington on Tuesday May 3 from 8am-5pm.

The school would have initial capacity for 210 pupils but would be designed and built so expansion could take place to develop a two-form setting,for up to 420 children, if required.

The school would be funded through developer contributions from local housing schemes and a grant from the Department for Education (DfE).

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, chair of the council’s children and families committee, said: “We have considered current capacity of all the primary schools within a two-mile radius and there is limited scope for further expansion at these schools.

“We considered a number of factors, including a safe walking route, distance and site restrictions due to size of neighbouring schools.

“If we do not progress with this new school there will be a shortfall of places from September 2025.

“Therefore, I would urge all interested parties, including parents, ward and parish councillors and faith groups, to express their views at this opportunity.”

If plans are approved, construction could be complete in time for September 2025 term.

To complete the survey online visit: Basford East Pre Launch Consultation for a New Primary School (cheshireeast.gov.uk)

Comments can also be posted to Cheshire East Council, School Organisation and Capital Strategy Team, Floor 5, Delamere House, c/o Municipal Building, Earle Street, Crewe CW1 2BJ, or  email [email protected]

