Reaseheath Family Festival returns with celebration on May 15

Reaseheath College will mark a double celebration when it holds an action-packed Family Festival on its Nantwich campus on Sunday May 15.

As well as welcoming visitors back after it was cancelled for the last two years due to Covid-19, the college will also be celebrating its 100th year as an educational establishment.

As well as activities and displays, the festival will take visitors back in time and show how rural industries have developed over the last century.

There will be opportunities for reminiscing, as those with memories of the college will be encouraged to share their stories and former students and colleagues will be welcomed to a special alumni area on the front lawn.

Families will be able to admire an authentic model of an iconic WW2 Mark 1X Spitfire, complete with a team of WW2 re-enactors, and enjoy meeting Sheridan the sheep dog, an enchanting, animated character who will be mingling with the crowd along with its human operator.

Main stage headline acts will include the Celtica Irish Dance Company, the Street Dance Academy and local bands Bored Adventure and Reckless Serenade, and there will be demonstrations of sausage making, cake decorating and jujitsu.

Reaseheath’s Equestrian Centre will host its usual range of entertaining acts including a daring trick riding display from a team of freelance stunt artists who have worked for the biggest names in the film industry.

Other activities will include a BMX show, a climbing wall, donkey rides, a dog show and demonstrations by the Clwyd Axemen and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Parking is free and there are many food outlets.

Festival organiser Stephanie Owen said: “We are very much looking forward to opening the doors of our wonderful college again and to welcoming our community and stakeholders back onto campus.

“Our visitors will not only enjoy a fun filled, action packed day, they will also join us in celebrating Reaseheath’s centenary and its long history as a centre of excellence for land based industries.

“We have built on our Family Festival year upon year so that it offers real value to our local community.

“It has become a not-to-be-missed event for hundreds of families and we are excited to be welcoming our visitors for what promises to be a fabulous day out.”

Reaseheath Family Festival Sunday May 15, 10am – 5pm. Family ticket £20. Entry by pre-paid ticket only

More details here https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival