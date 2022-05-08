6 hours ago
in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews May 8, 2022

All My Sons, written by Arthur Miller and directed by Jerry Park is showing at The Players this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

Set in the garden of the Keller’s house over a single day during the Summer of 1947, the story examines relationships, loss and the American dream.

I have always been fascinated by Miller’s plays.

For me, his writing captures the balance of emotion, commitment and family life, and The Players have delivered a production which highlights this beautifully.

The cast were outstanding, and work incredibly well together.

Janan Chopra played Kate Keller, and I think this is one of the best performances I have seen her give at The Players.

Don Hirst gave an equally exceptional performance as Joe Keller.

Chris Finney gave a strong performance as Chris Keller as did Gabriella Tavini, who played Ann Deever.

We are so lucky to have a company like The Players in Nantwich.

I sometimes have to remind myself they are amateurs, the quality of the work they continue to produce is something to be proud of and I wish them success for the rest of the production run.

All My Sons is on at The Players Theatre until 14th May.

