Wrenbury Bowling Club to host open green day

Wrenbury Bowling Club will be hosting an open green day linked to the national Bowls Big Weekend event on Saturday May 28.

The event aims to encourage new members and local communities to try bowls and see what they have to offer.

For full details see https://www.bowlsbigweekend.com/join-us-bowls-big-weekend-2022/

Plan for the day at Wrenbury Bowling Club:

*11am-4pm

* an area for club & league membership

* free tea/coffee/juice and cake

* target competition, prize for highest non-member score

* casual games of bowls between members, allowing visitors to join in

* teaching opportunities for new starters

* social opportunities to get to know the club and its members

The club can be found on Nantwich Road, Wrenbury, CW5 8EW.

