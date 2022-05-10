13 hours ago
Nantwich Museum seeks information about Racecourse Camp 74
1 day ago
Detectives investigating arson of large barn near Leighton Hospital
2 days ago
Review: All My Sons, by Nantwich Players
5 days ago
Plans for 84 more homes in Shavington approved amid objections
5 days ago
Audlem man convicted of manslaughter following jealous killing
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wrenbury Bowling Club to host open green day

in Aston & Wrenbury / Village News May 10, 2022
wrenbury bowling club - pic courtesy of club's facebook page

Wrenbury Bowling Club will be hosting an open green day linked to the national Bowls Big Weekend event on Saturday May 28.

The event aims to encourage new members and local communities to try bowls and see what they have to offer.

For full details see https://www.bowlsbigweekend.com/join-us-bowls-big-weekend-2022/

Plan for the day at Wrenbury Bowling Club:
*11am-4pm
* an area for club & league membership
* free tea/coffee/juice and cake
* target competition, prize for highest non-member score
* casual games of bowls between members, allowing visitors to join in
* teaching opportunities for new starters
* social opportunities to get to know the club and its members

The club can be found on Nantwich Road, Wrenbury, CW5 8EW.

(pic courtesy of club’s Facebook page)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.