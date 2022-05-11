Leading cancer expert to give talk at Reaseheath College in Nantwich

Leading cancer expert Dr Caroline Wilkinson will give a talk on her work at Reaseheath College in Nantwich on May 19.

Dr Wilkinson (pictured) is Chief Operating Officer for Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute.

There will be an opportunity to chat to representatives from Cancer Research UK before and after the talk to discuss research, fundraising and how to get support or involved.

Neil Fearn, Chairman, Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee, Cancer Research UK, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming Dr Caroline Wilkinson to the amazing, newly-renovated theatre at Reaseheath College.

“We’ve been supporting Cancer Research UK for a long time and we have built up a strong supporter base in south Cheshire.

“We want to “give back” to those supporters by showing them how their fundraising and support benefits the incredible work undertaken by local scientists as they find new and innovative ways to prevent and treat cancer.

“We are proud to play a part in helping Cancer Research UK achieve its ambition of 3 in 4 people survive their cancer diagnosis by 2034.

“Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee has been supporting Cancer Research UK for over 60 years.

“As a group, it has raised over £1.5m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.”

Adult tickets (aged 18 or over) = £5, Concession (student & under 16s) = £3.

Under 18s can buy a ticket or register online on the Cancer Research UK platform.

Contact details for the adult will be taken and parental consent confirmed.

Under 16s have to be accompanied on the day by an adult or legal guardian.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Refreshments and light nibbles available. Talk begins at 7pm.

Use entrance No 1. Parking either side the main entrance is available.

For more information or to book your ticket contact [email protected] or visit www.cruk.org.uk/an-evening-with-dr-caroline-wilkinson