Sunday is “Day for Dogs” at Marbury Merry Days

It will be dog’s day out at the annual Marbury Merry Days event this weekend, writes Jonathan White.

The two-day festival has set aside the second day, May 15, as “The Day for Dogs” at the village event near Wrenbury.

There will be the usual attractions and activities during the Merry Days this weekend (May 14-15)

On Sunday, the “The Day for Dogs” will see the Fun Dog Show and Gundog Scurry both taking place.

The Fun Dog Show will be held on the Church Terrace.

Entries are on the day from 12 noon, at £1 per entry, and judging – by local celebrity vet Steve Leonard – will start at 12.45pm.

There will be seven open classes with something for everyone – from Cutest Puppy and Best Rescue through to Loveliest Eyes!

The Best in Show will be judged later in the afternoon in the Main Ring.

The Gundog Scurry, under the control of Julie and Harry Shaw, will take place on the Main Field from 12.30pm.

Entry is £2 per run (3 runs for £5).

It’s a chance for owners to put their dog’s skills to the test on a timed scurry.

Admission to Merry Days is £5 for adults, £1 for children under 16 (free if with an adult). Dogs are welcome.

Car parking (at own risk) is free.

For further information on all the attractions at Marbury Merry Days, visit www.marburymerrydays.org or contact Richard Sheard on 01948 663087 or 07778 604470.