St Mary’s Acton to host Jubilee-themed Tea at Tower event

St Mary’s Church in Acton will host a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee themed ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café event on Sunday June 5, writes Jonathan White.

Hot drinks and cakes are being served on traditional trestle tables both outside and inside the church.

Bunting and flags will adorn the walk ways to the church marquee. Bring your own fizz or beer.

Donations are gratefully received.

All are welcome and there will be a prize for the best Crown (adults and children).

Join a game of Rounders at 3pm.

This year, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “Life is punctuated by the memories we hold about special events.

“Do please join us and be part of this unique opportunity to enjoy a community celebration.”

To help with numbers, please book your place by contact Stephan 01270 624135 or Joyce 01270 624158.

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year.

Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks, relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated.

Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended.

Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received.

All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

Future dates for walks are: Sunday 12th June, Sunday 3rd July (Summer Challenge walk, 8 miles), Sunday 7th August and Sunday 4th September.

All the events raise valuable funds for St Mary’s Church.