Artwork gives new look to Leighton Hospital paediatric unit

in Charity news / Health / News May 29, 2022
new artwork at Leighton Hospital ED dept

New artwork has given Leighton Hospital’s paediatric unit a unique feel.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity team commissioned an illustrator to create the bespoke artwork.

A wildlife theme was chosen to reflect the rural nature of Leighton’s surroundings.

The paediatric team worked with artist Dan Savage to include imagery which helped to explain to children and their carers what the different uniforms signify with the aim of putting everyone at ease.

The style and colours used in the work were also important elements of the overall scheme.

The project was made possible by MCH Charity, which provides funds to enhance environments and the experience of patients.

Emma Robertson, MCH Charity Manager, said: “We were delighted to support our colleagues in ED and help to create something really special for both patients and staff.

“Over the next 12 months, the charity will be working with the Trust to develop a range of professionally commissioned art projects to transform the look of our hospitals and outside spaces, as well as helping to improve patient experience and the wellbeing of our workforce.”

In the last two years, the charity has supported more than 200 projects across Cheshire, thanks to a total income during that time of more than £1 million.

Leighton ED artwork

