Nantwich Library is to host an author visit with Elisabeth Gifford on June 16.

Elisabeth is author of The Good Doctor of Warsaw and The Lost Lights of St Kilda.

She will be reading from her latest novel “A Woman Made of Snow”.

Elisabeth will also be taking questions and there will be an opportunity to buy books.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets are £2.50 per person and refreshments will be included.

Tickets can be bought in advance from library staff.