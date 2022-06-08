Everybody in awards shortlist for Nantwich leisure centre project

Everybody Health and Leisure has been shortlisted for “New Concept, Build or Design of the Year” for the Nantwich Leisure Centre redevelopment project.

The organisation is also shortlisted in the “Business Continuity, Recovery & Success following on from Covid-19” category at the ukactive Awards.

Held in partnership with Active IQ, the shortlist for the ukactive Awards 2022 includes fitness and leisure operators from local councils, prominent suppliers, leading universities, sports bodies and charities.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday 30 June.

Thomas Barton, CEO of Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “Everybody is extremely proud to have been named as finalists for two categories at the ukactive Awards 2022.

“We were able to kick start our 5 towns investment for our incredible development project at Nantwich Leisure Centre.

“Our achievements over the last 12 months have been focused around recovering our charity following lockdown closures and the services we continued to provide to our communities.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We are delighted but not surprised by the number of incredible entries and stories we have received for this year’s ukactive Awards, which is testament to the unquestionable resilience and innovation within our sector.

“We are extremely proud of all of our members, who have worked so hard in rebuilding the sector and our nation’s health following the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and we look forward to seeing celebrating our industry at the awards ceremony this summer.”