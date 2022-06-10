Nantwich teenager earns Wales national hockey call up

A teenager from Nantwich has earned a call up to play hockey for Wales in the U16s European Championships.

Freya Diamond, 16, will take part in the tournament in Basel, Switzerland in July 6-9.

Wales Girls will face competition from seven other nations including Austria, Croatia, Georgia, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Freya’s proud mum Nikki said: “Hard work and determination pays off!

“A big thankyou to everyone who has supported her past and present – Deeside Ramblers Hockey Club, Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club, Bishop Heber High School, Alan Lewis, Chris Calam, Katie Gibbs-Blythe current coach Andy Mitchell and to sponsor Ritual Hockey.”

U16s Head Coach Lee Marshall said: “The event provides a great opportunity for the players to experience full tournament hockey and play a different format of the game.

“The event will be exciting and is something we are all looking forward to.”

Freya played her first test series for Wales against Scotland back in April.

The teenager, who plays for the Deeside Ramblers club, started her career with Crewe Vagrants based in Willaston, Nantwich.

She started when she was eight-years-old and now plays in the North West Premier League for Deeside 1sts.

She was selected to play for Wales over Easter in a test series against Scotland, and then played in Ireland at the end of May.

Freya also earned sponsorship from major stick provider, Ritual.

(Images courtesy of Nikki Diamond)