Cheerbrook team to stage fundraising BBQ June 24

Staff at popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook are to hold a fund-raising BBQ in aid of Nantwich District Nurses.

The “Boozy BBQ” event will take place at Cheerbrook off Newcastle Road on Friday June 24 from 6.30-8.30pm.

All proceeds from entry will be donated to Cheerbrook’s Sandstone Trail fundraising for Nantwich District Nurses.

Tickets are available in advance, via Cheerbrook website or on the door at £10 per person.

Entry includes a burger/hot dog, Nantwich Gin cocktail and sampling from local suppliers and Cheerbrook’s own produce.

For more details visit Cheerbrook’s Facebook page here.