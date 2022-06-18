Village school near Tarporley to open new nursery from September

St Paul’s CE Primary School in Utkinton near Tarporley is launching nursery provision from September 2022.

It will be available for 2-4 years olds and will be led by an experienced Early Years teacher.

The nursery will offer a ‘home from home;’ a nurturing setting where every child is valued and children thrive under the high level of adult support.

St Paul’s Executive Headteacher Kerry McLean said: “We are passionate about early education and ensuring children are well prepared for their next phase of education.

“This nursery is a unique setting as it offers small class sizes, whilst also allowing children to interact with older pupils in the school – something they love.

“We are really excited to offer something different to the local community and to welcome children into our school.

“We have lots of new resources and toys and we can’t wait to see children building, making and exploring.

“The school building is beautiful, old chapel and the views surrounding the site are unrivalled.

“Staff within the school go above and beyond to support children and are always available to chat to parents at the end of the day.

“We also offer a ‘Toddler Library’ every Thursday afternoon, 2:10-3:10pm.

“Parents and children are welcome to come along, play, chat and borrow a book to take home. Everyone is welcome and there is no need to book so do come along.”

St Paul’s is a small primary school just outside Tarporley and provides education for children from two to 11 years old.

It currently has spaces in other year groups. Contact the school to book an individual tour.

Find out more at http://www.utkintonce.cheshire.sch.uk/ or call the school on 01829 732322.