Hospice urges supporters to sign up to The Midnight Walk

St Luke’s Hospice are calling for more supporters to sign up for the ‘Midnight Walk’ fundraiser between Nantwich and Crewe on Saturday July 2.

The Midnight Walk is St Luke’s ‘flagship’ event in terms of fundraising, and the biggest singular event in support of patient care.

Head of Events Jane Thompson said: “The amount of money that The Midnight Walk raises is vital for us to continue to offer our services to the local community, and we know that times are difficult for everyone but this year our numbers are very low compared to previous years.”

The walk departs from Reaseheath College at 9.30pm on July 2 where supporters can walk either 6 or the just over 11 mile route through Nantwich, Crewe and back.

It promises to be great fun for all the family.

St Luke’s supporters Anneke Lumsden and her son Swayze will be walking this year in memory of her dad Ivan, who was cared for by the Hospice.

She said: “St Luke’s is a great local facility and The Midnight Walk is our way of saying thank you, whilst honouring dad and raising vital funds that will help others receive the care and support from the wonderful staff at St Luke’s that we as a family did.”

To join in the fun while supporting St Luke’s, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/midnightwalk