FEATURE: 3 tips for finding friends as a Freshman

One of the most important things for young people is meeting new individuals and making friends.

Companions will help you in tough times and be here for you when you need them.

Making friends can be a challenge and a worry if you are a first-year student this fall, but don’t be afraid to spark conversation and create a meaningful connection.

When you first get to college, it may seem like everybody already knows each other.

Don’t be afraid to go out of your way and invest time in expanding your circle of friends.

You can quickly meet people with similar interests and create some long-lasting relationships.

It is crucial for us to have buddies that will make us smile and feel better.

Creating connections can take up some bravery, effort, and time, so be ready to invest them.

Like every college student, you will have lots of assignments and work.

Being a new scholar can be both complex and exciting.

You will learn more about yourself through colleagues you meet and choose to have around.

A good pal can help you succeed and meet your goals by being here for you and supporting you.

So, we’ve rounded up some tips to help you find a fantastic friend. Let’s take a look at the list!

Tips to help you make friends

1. Build Your Self-Confidence

The most important thing you need to learn is how to feel comfortable in your skin.

This can be hard for young people since many critiques surround them.

Follow these tips to help build your confidence – it plays a significant role in making friends.

First, you must be kind to yourself when you feel self-critical.

If you need to, think about some advice you would give your friend, because sometimes we provide far better advice to others.

Recognize what you are good at and invest your time in perfecting a skill like cooking, singing, dancing, or anything you think will make you happy and satisfied.

Be assertive when needed. This is about respecting other individuals’ needs and opinions but expecting the same from them.

Don’t pretend you are somebody who you are not. People with low self-esteem feel they have to say yes all the time, but remember – it’s essential to learn to say no!

Don’t let people mistake your kindness for weakness.

Lastly, challenge yourself if you feel nervous about doing things at times. Don’t let this feeling stop you from taking on challenges.

Set a goal, and don’t feel discouraged to achieve it because you’ll feel happy and satisfied when you accomplish it.

2. Be a Friend to Make a Friend

The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle wrote a lot about pals and their qualities. There is a particular love between friends.

As a good companion, you need sympathy and care for others. Many things can make you a good friend.

A lot of them are pure and come from our hearts.

If you see that someone is struggling and needs help with tasks and essays, offer your support.

Friends say lovely things to each other, share compliments and lift each other up.

Support plays a significant role since there will be times when your friend feels sad or down.

You need to remain open to your companions’ interests even if you don’t like the same things. This will help you grow both as a friend and an individual.

Learn how to be trustworthy and not judgmental. Maintain respectful limits. Give your time to your mate and let them into your life.

It may feel awkward initially, but soon you will grow out of that feeling and feel more comfortable.

Lastly, don’t try to be a dominant person; make sure both of you lift each other and make yourselves feel good.

3. Help Others & Meet New People

A great way to meet new people is by volunteering in your community.

You can meet lots of people with similar interests. Involve yourself in an activity you like.

You can choose from different sports groups to classes. See what’s available in your area and give it a go.

If you enjoy reading, consider entering a book club. Reading books can be excellent for the brain and emotional health.

On the other hand, if you want something similar, consider joining a competitive trivia club. You can enter a team at a local brewery or bar.

Since most players participate in an entire squad, the trivia manager will likely place you in the game with a group of new people.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn new facts and meet new people.

There is always a significant chance of meeting someone interesting in your gym class.

Usually, people that dedicate their free time to training are organized, ambitious, and have goals.

An ambitious mate is excellent if you want to keep up with somebody and have inspiration.

In Conclusion

Being a freshman can be tricky and exciting at the same time.

You will meet many new people and learn more about yourself and what you like. Make sure you always present your true self and be unique.

Don’t be afraid to come up and spark a conversation with a stranger because there is a big chance that that stranger might be your new best pal.

Be brave, happy, and adventurous since there are many chances to meet someone.