FEATURE: Guide to popular writing styles and citation formats

Every institution and professor prefer specific citation formats.

Alongside, every assignment requires you to adapt to a particular writing style.

So yes, writing styles and citation formats are two different aspects that make your work more organized and purposeful.

This article is intended to give you a clear understanding of different writing and citation styles.

Use this guide as a reference whenever you need to decipher assignment instructions.

What Is Writing Style?

A writing style is a way of communicating to the readers based on the purpose of the content.

It is a personality that a story assumes to clearly express what the creator wants to convey to the audience.

A writing style depends on certain factors, such as context, the purpose of your write-up, and the target audience.

The writing style also varies from writer to writer.

There are numerous styles in creative writing, but they can be summed up into five categories.

Narrative Writing

Often used to tell a story, the narrative style helps describe a character, their qualities and personality, and the environment which the character interacts with.

It hooks the reader to learn what happens next.

Examples:

● Stories

● Novels

● Poems

Persuasive Writing

As the name suggests, the persuasive style is employed by a writer to convince the readers of a certain idea, action, or activity.

Meticulously arranged opinions, thoughts, and sometimes data are used to align the readers with the notion proposed by the writer.

Examples:

● Advertisements

● Criticisms

● Reviews

Argumentative Writing

Argumentative style is often confused with persuasive writing.

However, there is a clear distinction between both. An argumentative piece must use statistical data to back its claims or statements, while a persuasive one needs not present statistical data.

Examples:

● Essays

● Research papers

● Academic papers

Expository Writing

Expository writing is characterized by its matter-of-fact description of specific themes or subjects without the writer’s personal opinion.

It is one of the most direct forms of writing to inform the reader about anything.

Examples:

● How-to guides

● Recipes

● Articles

Analytical Writing

As the name suggests, analytical writing is used to analyze a subject, person, theme, creative work, or an event by vetting it, evaluating its cause and effect, comparing it with others, and presenting arguments in favor or against it.

Examples:

● Editorials

● Scientific research

● Reviews

What Are Citation Formats?

Citations are a structured way of crediting the original work of other people in your text so that you are not infringing anyone’s IP rights.

In simple words, it is a format to cite other people’s work in your writing.

It is essential to mention the sources to validate your points in all types of academic writing.

Here are some of the most popular citation formats:

APA Style

APA citations are based on a system called author-date referencing.

It was developed by the American Psychological Association in 1929 to ensure that all published research could be easily verified.

In this style, an in-text parenthetical citation containing the author’s name and year is mentioned.

At the end of the work, complete bibliographical information is mentioned on a page of references.

Example (Source: News24)

Harvard Style

Harvard style is a method of documentation used in the humanities, social sciences, and scientific fields, like medicine and arts.

In Harvard style, you include a reference for each source you use in your work.

You should list these references at the bottom of each page or chapter, depending on what format your professor requires.

The references should be listed by the author’s last name first, followed by their year of publication.

Example (Source: News24)

Chicago Style or CMS

Also known as the notes-bibliography system or Author-Date system, Chicago Style is used in the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences fields.

It has two main components:

● Citations

● Bibliographies

Found at the end of a paper, citations link to specific information from a source you have referenced in your writing.

On the other hand, bibliographies, given at the end of a research paper, are lists of all sources cited within an essay along with additional works related to your topic area that were not referenced before.

Example (Source: News24)

MLA Style

The MLA Style, also called the parenthetical system, is a citation format that uses parenthetical citations to reference the sources used in a write-up.

This style is popular in humanities and liberal arts disciplines, as it allows for direct attribution of ideas rather than just listing every source used.

In MLA style, writers should use the author’s last name and year of publication for all direct quotations or paraphrases.

Example (Source: News24)

Turabian Style

The Turabian style is a simplified version of the Chicago style. Developed by Kate L.

Turabian, it is used for citing sources in many fields of study. Students, academics, journals, and publishers use the Turabian style because it’s easy to understand and implement.

Example

Source: Library Guides at Georgia Southern University

Conclusion

When writing academic essays and research papers, writing styles and citation formats are integral to making your work top-notch. The same goes for business writing as well.

Therefore, learning them can help you get better grades and career opportunities. We hope that the post has helped you in this regard.

Good luck with your writing endeavours!