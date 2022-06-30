More than 40 artists head for Bunbury INSPIRE22

Pieces of original art will be looking for new homes next month when the INSPIRE22 exhibition is staged in Bunbury.

More than 40 artists are planning to sell their work during the three-day floral, arts and crafts exhibition.

It aims to raise funds towards the upkeep of the village’s 702-year-old St Boniface Church.

The interior of the church will be surrounded by beautiful flower displays during the event, from July 15 to 17.

Visitors will also be able to watch and take part in craft demonstrations and get a close-up glimpse of children’s winning artwork.

On the Saturday there will be Wood turning. A log to a rolling pin. Rag rug making, knitting on giant needles.

On the Sunday: Knitting, crochet, patchwork. Making a buttonhole.

Photographs and crafts created by local residents will also be on show.

The exhibition opens on Friday July 15 at noon and closes on Sunday at 4pm.

Refreshments will be available. Entrance is £5 per adult and children free.

