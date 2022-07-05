2021 Census results reveal changing face of Cheshire East

Census 2021 results show Cheshire East’s population has risen by almost 30,000 since the previous survey in 2011.

In total, 98% of Cheshire East population completed the 2021 Census, higher than the 97% national average.

Headline results from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a growth in population in Cheshire East, which now stands at 398,800 residents – an increase of 28,700 from the previous census in 2011.

The population in the borough has increased by 7.7% since the last census, compared to 6.3% in England and Wales, and 5.2% in the North West region.

Cheshire East is now the third largest of 39 North West local authorities, behind Manchester and Liverpool, and is 15th largest in England.

Cheshire East is the ninth least densely populated in the North West, with around two people living on each football pitch-sized area of land.

Cheshire East has the fifth largest population increase across the North West region, below Salford (15.4%), Chorley (9.9%), Manchester (9.7%) and Cheshire West and Chester (8.4%).

The oldest aged group (those aged 90 and above) increased by 32% in Cheshire East, way above above the England average of 23%.

The number of individuals aged 70 to 74 has increased by 45%, which ss also above the England average of 37%.

Some younger age groups also increased.

Those aged 30-34 increased by a quarter (24%), nearly twice the England average of 13%.

Sarah Bullock, director of policy and change for Cheshire East Council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank residents for their support – the response rate in Cheshire East was higher than the national figure, which was already very high.

“This provides us with confidence in the evidence, so the council, and partners, can understand population change in our local area and beyond.

“The results, based on the information we all gave, will ensure decisions are made using good, up-to-date evidence.

“This includes planning our emergency services, mental health care, school places, houses, transport, health services and decisions around how much money is spent each year.

“Today we have the headline figures for Cheshire East, however, there is a lot more detail to come later in the year about our towns and villages.

“The council will continue to understand the census as the information is released by the Office for National Statistics, what it means for our services and implications for the council and residents.”

Further figures from the 2021 Census are expected to be released later this year.