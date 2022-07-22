5 hours ago
Police probe after Bunbury councillor targeted by hate mail
23 hours ago
Sex offences rise in Cheshire as other crimes drop, latest stats show
24 hours ago
Premier League star Begovic runs Nantwich goalkeeping academy
2 days ago
MasterChef 2022 winner looks forward to Nantwich event
2 days ago
Cheshire East bids for £158,000 for more EV charging points
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Clinic launches children’s “health” summer courses

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 22, 2022
Yoga for teens image - summer courses at Nantwich Clinic

The Nantwich Clinic is running summer courses for children aimed at boosting healthy habits.

The courses aim to promote “wellness” for youngsters and teens by running a number of activities.

Starting next week, places are limited and can be booked online or by calling the clinic, based on Newcastle Road opposite Cheerbrook farm shop.

Course next week include:

Tuesday: Happy Nest with Chrisoula – introduction to creative writing, journaling and meditation for 8+ years
teen pilates with becky at Nantwich Clinic

Tuesday: Ballroom dancing for teens and adults – learn a new skill together or come alone to make new friends, afternoon and evening sessions currently available.

Wednesday: Pilates for teens from 10.15am

Wednesday: Pilates for Adults

Thursday: Pre-teens Yoga and Yoga for teens.

The clinic is also running a “Yoga for Menopause Workshop” with specialist Yoga teacher Claudia Brow.

This takes place this Saturday July 23 between 10am-12.30pm at The Nantwich Clinic.

If you would like to find out how Yoga, breathwork and guided relaxation can help during the phase in your life call or email Claudia to book: 07764 588729 / [email protected]

HappyNest promo - Nantwich Clinic summer courses

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.