Nantwich Clinic launches children’s “health” summer courses

The Nantwich Clinic is running summer courses for children aimed at boosting healthy habits.

The courses aim to promote “wellness” for youngsters and teens by running a number of activities.

Starting next week, places are limited and can be booked online or by calling the clinic, based on Newcastle Road opposite Cheerbrook farm shop.

Course next week include:

Tuesday: Happy Nest with Chrisoula – introduction to creative writing, journaling and meditation for 8+ years



Tuesday: Ballroom dancing for teens and adults – learn a new skill together or come alone to make new friends, afternoon and evening sessions currently available.

Wednesday: Pilates for teens from 10.15am

Wednesday: Pilates for Adults

Thursday: Pre-teens Yoga and Yoga for teens.

The clinic is also running a “Yoga for Menopause Workshop” with specialist Yoga teacher Claudia Brow.

This takes place this Saturday July 23 between 10am-12.30pm at The Nantwich Clinic.

If you would like to find out how Yoga, breathwork and guided relaxation can help during the phase in your life call or email Claudia to book: 07764 588729 / [email protected]